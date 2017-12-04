Featured
Report of disturbance brings police to Conestoga College
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, December 4, 2017 11:54AM EST
Several police vehicles were seen at Conestoga College’s main campus in Kitchener late Monday morning.
According to Waterloo Regional Police, officers were called to the campus during the 11 a.m. hour due to a disturbance.
Police said there was no concern for public safety.
College officials said the disturbance involved a student who was taken off the premises.