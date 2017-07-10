Featured
Police locate 9-year-old Cambridge girl ‘well and safe’
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, July 10, 2017 9:11AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 10, 2017 1:17PM EDT
Shortly after 1 p.m. Ontario Provincial Police tweeted that the missing 9-year-old girl from Cambridge had been located.
Huron County OPP - Missing 9yr-old Alexandra DEACON - ***LOCATED*** well and safe. OPP thank media and public!— OPP West (@OPP_WR) July 10, 2017
Media: james.stanley@opp.ca https://t.co/GuhXVrKGEU
Alexandra Deacon was last seen leaving her relative’s residence on Brandon Road in Ethel with her mother and brother according to police.
Police said that was around 8 p.m. on Wed., July 5.
On Sunday, police came into contact with the child’s mother and brother around 12:20 p.m. after responding to a suspicious vehicle occurrence on Brandon Road. Police said the child was not with her mother and brother.
“While dealing with that suspicious vehicle occurrence OPP officers had occasion to interact with Alexandra’s mother and her brother officers had concerns for the health and well-being of the mother and through that we determined that there was actually another child involved which was Alexandra,” said Const. Jamie Stanley with the OPP.
Police have not released details of where the girl was located. They said an Amber Alert was not issued because it did not meet the criteria for one.
