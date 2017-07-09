

CTV Kitchener





OPP are investigating a fatal crash between Brantford and St. George.

They say a pickup truck was travelling on St. George Road, between Governors Road East and German School Road, around 6:39 a.m. Sunday.

The pickup left the road, rolled over, and came to rest in a ditch.

Neighbours were startled by the sound of the crash, describing it as an explosion.

“I looked and all I saw was a big plume of smoke,” said Jim King.

The driver was seriously hurt.

“The lone male driver of the vehicle was ejected after leaving the road,” said OPP Constable Stacey Culbert. “At that point the vehicle rolled over.”

The driver was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

His name has not been released.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Police are also recognizing the rescue efforts by neighbours.

“We want to thank the neighbours that contacted police after hearing the crash [because we] were able to get emergency services here very quickly.”