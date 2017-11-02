Featured
Pedestrian killed by train in Puslinch Township
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, November 2, 2017 4:48PM EDT
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train Thursday afternoon.
It happened around 3 p.m. on rail tracks that cross Sideroad 20 near Gore Road in Puslinch Township.
The person’s identity has not been made public.
Wellington County OPP say they are investigating the collision and will release more information as it becomes available.