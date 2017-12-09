Featured
Oshweken man charged with stealing police cruiser
Man charged after stealing Hamilton Police cruiser. (Dec. 9, 2017)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, December 9, 2017 1:56PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, December 10, 2017 11:42AM EST
Hamilton Police have charged a 28-year-old Oshweken man with stealing one of their cruisers.
Officers were investigating criminal incident at King William and Mary Street around 4 a.m. Saturday.
The man, who police describe as “uncooperative and agitated”, jumped into a cruiser and took off.
Officers were able to track the car using GPS to Oshweken.
Brett Elliott was arrested a short time later.
He’s facing charges of theft, possession over $5,000 and dangerous driving.