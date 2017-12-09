

CTV Kitchener





Hamilton Police have charged a 28-year-old Oshweken man with stealing one of their cruisers.

Officers were investigating criminal incident at King William and Mary Street around 4 a.m. Saturday.

The man, who police describe as “uncooperative and agitated”, jumped into a cruiser and took off.

Officers were able to track the car using GPS to Oshweken.

Brett Elliott was arrested a short time later.

He’s facing charges of theft, possession over $5,000 and dangerous driving.