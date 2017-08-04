

The number of drivers charged by the OPP for failing to move over for emergency vehicles more than doubled between 2011 and 2016.

A total of 2,443 drivers were charged for offences in that line in 2016, the OPP say, up from 2,050 in 2015.

The number of charges has been rising steadily since 2011, when 1,181 were laid.

Police say the ‘move over’ law is one of several they will be specifically looking to enforce on the roads over the Civic Holiday weekend.

Drivers who do not slow down or move over for emergency vehicles can be fined between $400 and $2,000 for a first offence. Multiple offences can lead to up to six months of jail time and a driver’s licence being suspended for up to two years.