One man dead, another suffers stab wounds after disturbance in Beaverton
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, May 27, 2017 2:40PM EDT
Homicide detectives are investigating after reports of a man collapsing on the street in Beaverton, Ont.
Investigators say they were called to a "disturbance" involving several men in downtown Beaverton, where they found the man on the ground Friday night.
They say the 21-year-old man was taken to an Orillia hospital where he died of his injuries.
However, they did not specify what kind of injuries he sustained in the incident.
Police say that they received information about a second man who was suffering from a stab wound.
The 35-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he's being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The region's homicide unit is investigating.
