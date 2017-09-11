

CTV Kitchener





A new airline says it plans to use Region of Waterloo International Airport as a key part of its plan for offering ultra-low-cost flights across North America.

Canada Jetlines announced Monday that it plans to use the region’s airport and Hamilton’s John C. Munro International Airport as its eastern Canadian hubs.

According to Stan Gadek, the company’s CEO, a formal agreement has been reached with the Hamilton airport while the airline remains “in active discussions” with Waterloo Region.

Gadek says Canada Jetlines plans to offer low-fare service to all major regions of Canada, as well as certain communities in the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean, stating next summer.

A route map on the airline’s website shows initial service out of southern Ontario to Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg and Halifax, followed by expansion to St. John’s, Orlando and Las Vegas, with future expansion targeting Montreal, other cities in Florida, and Cancun, Mexico.

It is not clear which flights will originate in Waterloo Region and which will use Hamilton’s airport.

While the fares themselves will be advertised as low, the airline plans to charge for things like seat selection, baggage and beverages. It will use Boeing 737 aircraft.

The last time a new passenger air service tried to use Waterloo Region as a hub was in 2016, when NextJet sold tickets on charter flights to destinations in Ontario and Quebec. That service lasted for one week.