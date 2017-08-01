Featured
Motorcycle and pickup collide sending both drivers to hospital
Provincial police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Wellington North on Monday evening.
According to police, a motorcycle and a pickup truck collided around 6:30 p.m. on Concession Road 9 west of Arthur.
OPP say both drivers suffered minor injuries and were transported to a hospital in Palmerston.
There’s no word if any charges have been laid.