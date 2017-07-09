Featured
Men who drowned at Wasaga Beach identified
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, July 9, 2017 4:42PM EDT
Ontario Provincial Police say the bodies of two men have been found in the waters near Wasaga Beach.
Police have identified the two Ontario men as Dilvinder Lakhanpal, 27, of Caledon and Nimit Sharma, 26, of Collingwood.
Police say the pair, both in their twenties, were last seen at the mouth of the Nottawasaga River.
The bodies were found Saturday after a search that lasted about an hour.
Neither man was wearing a life jacket and their deaths are not being treated as suspicious.
Alcohol was not a factor.
