

CTV Kitchener





A 21-year-old man is dead following an incident involving a horse near Kincardine.

The man’s death brought emergency crews to a property on Bruce Road 6 in Huron-Kinloss last Friday.

According to South Bruce OPP, he was killed when he was kicked in the chest by a horse that became spooked as the man was trying to unhitch it from a buggy.

He has been identified as Reuben Bauman of Gladstone, Man.