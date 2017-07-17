

CTV Kitchener





Police say they want to talk to anyone who witnessed an indecent act in a Kitchener park.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday, Waterloo Regional Police say, a 66-year-old man was arrested for committing an indecent act.

The man had allegedly been exposing himself on the island in the park.

Anyone with information that might help police is asked to get in contact with them.