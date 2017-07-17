Featured
Man arrested for exposing himself at Victoria Park
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, July 17, 2017 10:35AM EDT
Police say they want to talk to anyone who witnessed an indecent act in a Kitchener park.
Shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday, Waterloo Regional Police say, a 66-year-old man was arrested for committing an indecent act.
The man had allegedly been exposing himself on the island in the park.
Anyone with information that might help police is asked to get in contact with them.
