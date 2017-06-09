

CTV Kitchener





Charges have been laid against a man who allegedly recorded a woman in a changeroom at a store.

Police say the recording was reported to them Friday morning from a store at Conestoga Mall in Waterloo. They declined to name the specific store.

According to police, officers were able to track down the man believed to be responsible for the recording and arrest him without incident.

Charges are pending against a 23-year-old man.

Police say they want to hear from anyone with information that could help investigators.