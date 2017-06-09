Featured
Man accused of secretly recording woman in store changeroom
Conestoga Mall in Waterloo is pictured on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2015.
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, June 9, 2017 6:01PM EDT
Charges have been laid against a man who allegedly recorded a woman in a changeroom at a store.
Police say the recording was reported to them Friday morning from a store at Conestoga Mall in Waterloo. They declined to name the specific store.
According to police, officers were able to track down the man believed to be responsible for the recording and arrest him without incident.
Charges are pending against a 23-year-old man.
Police say they want to hear from anyone with information that could help investigators.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Man accused of secretly recording woman in store changeroom
- Transport truck allegedly driven at police officer directing traffic
- Lengthy prison sentence likely for man found with $34,000 worth of fentanyl
- Water levels in Lake Erie nearing record highs, sparking concern
- Stratford shortlists 3 sites for new transit terminal