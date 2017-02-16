

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Eric Amaral will stand trial for first-degree murder.

The Kitchener man is accused of killing Michael Gibbon, who was shot with an arrow while out for a morning walk in the Breithaupt Park area in October 2015.

The case was unsolved for more than a week. By the time Amaral was arrested for murder, he was already in custody for allegedly shooting a police officer with a pellet gun during a traffic stop on Ottawa Street South.

A judge ruled recently that there was enough evidence for Amaral to go to trial for first-degree murder. A trial date has not been set.

In addition to murder, Amaral faces separate charges relating to weapons and probation offences.

With reporting by Nicole Lampa