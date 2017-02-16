Featured
Man accused in Kitchener arrow killing to stand trial for murder
Eric Amaral, 29, is shown in this photograph from his Facebook page.
Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, February 16, 2017 10:51AM EST
Eric Amaral will stand trial for first-degree murder.
The Kitchener man is accused of killing Michael Gibbon, who was shot with an arrow while out for a morning walk in the Breithaupt Park area in October 2015.
The case was unsolved for more than a week. By the time Amaral was arrested for murder, he was already in custody for allegedly shooting a police officer with a pellet gun during a traffic stop on Ottawa Street South.
A judge ruled recently that there was enough evidence for Amaral to go to trial for first-degree murder. A trial date has not been set.
In addition to murder, Amaral faces separate charges relating to weapons and probation offences.
With reporting by Nicole Lampa
