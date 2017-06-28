

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





A major park under construction in Kitchener’s southwest corner could end up doubling in size.

The first phase of the South Kitchener District Park, located near Fischer-Hallman and Huron roads, is expected to include a community centre, three sports fields, and greenspace.

The City of Kitchener is looking to buy 35 acres of land from the Waterloo Region District School Board to allow a second phase to be built.

“I think there’s definitely opportunity to make it a special place in our community,” says Coun. Kelly Galloway-Sealock, who represents the area.

At 76 acres, the expanded park would be the largest sports park anywhere in Kitchener.

It would also include synthetic soccer fields – something Tammy Scurr of the Kitchener Soccer Association says would allow for longer seasons.

“We can start in March or April (and) finish in October or November – maybe even beyond,” she says.

If the purchase goes through and the synthetic fields are built, the city would look at closing down the fields at Budd Park and turning that land over for industrial uses.

While soccer programs are declining in popularity in other parts of Ontario, Kitchener’s minor soccer program continues to grow. More than 5,000 kids are now registered to play.

With reporting by Max Wark