A Kitchener man plans to use his lottery winnings to retire early, travel more and possibly buy a home.

Andrew Zoller won $1 million in the July 26 Lotto 6/49 draw.

“It’s life-changing news. It’s a feeling of disbelief,” he said in an OLG press release.

Zoller bought his winning ticket online. If you were wondering, his travel plans include Germany, Austria and Cuba.