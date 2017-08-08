Featured
Kitchener man wins $1-million lottery prize
Andrew Zoller won $1 million with a Lotto 6/49 ticket he bought online. (OLG)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, August 8, 2017 4:21PM EDT
A Kitchener man plans to use his lottery winnings to retire early, travel more and possibly buy a home.
Andrew Zoller won $1 million in the July 26 Lotto 6/49 draw.
“It’s life-changing news. It’s a feeling of disbelief,” he said in an OLG press release.
Zoller bought his winning ticket online. If you were wondering, his travel plans include Germany, Austria and Cuba.