

CTV Kitchener





For the first time in two years, King Street is open west of Victoria Street in Kitchener.

As long as you’re not trying to take a car down the street, that is.

King has been closed between Victoria and Breithaupt Street since 2015 so it could be torn down and rebuilt at a lower grade, allowing trains to pass above the roadway.

While construction crews put the final touches on the new, lower street, a path has been blocked off for cyclists and pedestrians.

Drivers are expected to be able to use the road again by mid-July.