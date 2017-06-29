Featured
King Street reopens west of Victoria for cyclists and pedestrians
A pedestrian walks on King Street in Kitchener on Thursday, June 29, 2017.
Published Thursday, June 29, 2017 5:19PM EDT
For the first time in two years, King Street is open west of Victoria Street in Kitchener.
As long as you’re not trying to take a car down the street, that is.
King has been closed between Victoria and Breithaupt Street since 2015 so it could be torn down and rebuilt at a lower grade, allowing trains to pass above the roadway.
While construction crews put the final touches on the new, lower street, a path has been blocked off for cyclists and pedestrians.
Drivers are expected to be able to use the road again by mid-July.
