The Ontario Humane Society is warning pet owners after an incident involving a dog that was poisoned with rodenticide two weeks ago.

Gary Boes, a Humane Society inspector with the Kitchener-Waterloo branch, said they received the necropsy results confirming the animal had died from ingesting the pest-control chemical.

“What I’m asking people to do when they are out there in these locations, keep your pets on the leash,” he urged. If they pick something up and it is poison, someone has put something down like that at least you can get it away from them.”

It is the law to have your dog on a leash in Kitchener and Waterloo.

Boes wants to warn people to be vigilant while taking their dogs out to two places in the region: Snyder’s Flats in Bloomingdale and on Westcourt Place in Waterloo.

“It was determined that at either one of those locations a poisoning did take place,” said Boes.

Boes could not confirm whether the rodenticide was left behind with malice intent or not.

Sonja Christensen and her dog, Woody, visit Snyder’s Flats at least twice a week, almost every weekend. When she heard the news of someone potentially harming animals on purpose, she was quite upset.

“If someone did it on purpose that would be pretty heartbreaking. Obviously the owner must be devastated,” said Christensen.

Boes is urging anyone with information regarding this incident or anyone who may have noticed poisonous chemicals to call 310-SPCA or Crime Stoppers.