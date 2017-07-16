Featured
Homes hit by lightning in Waterloo
The chimney of a Waterloo home was damaged by a lightning strike. (July 16, 2017)
Published Sunday, July 16, 2017 7:40PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 16, 2017 7:44PM EDT
Waterloo firefighters were kept busy over the dinner hour Sunday after several homes were hit by lightning.
The chimney of a home on Partridge Place had some of its bricks knocked off.
A home on Dietz Avenue was also hit causing the electrical outlets to blow.
Firefighters say there was no serious damage and no one was hurt.
