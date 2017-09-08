

CTV Kitchener





A dog was able to stop a man who was trying to break into a garage in Fergus, police say.

It happened last week at a home on South Street.

According to Wellington County OPP, the dog’s owner had let the animal out on its leash, at which point it started to run toward the detached garage.

Watching the dog, the owner realized that it was headed for a man who seemed to be trying to get into the garage.

Police say the dog grabbed onto the man’s jacket and used it to pull him to the ground.

The dog’s owner then pulled the dog off the man, at which point the man left the area.

He is described as being white, thin, six feet tall and 140 pounds, and likely in his 30s.

Police say he has “scruffy” black, shoulder-length hair, no facial hair, blue eyes and “poor dental hygiene.”

At the time of the incident – around 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 29 – he was wearing a black rain jacket, which was partially ripped by the dog, as well as a white T-shirt, blue jeans, a brown belt and grey sneakers.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.