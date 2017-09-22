

CTV Kitchener





The case of a man who suffered a serious injury when he was arrested in Guelph is now being looked into by Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit.

The SIU says it was only notified of the injury last week, although the man was arrested July 30.

According to the SIU, the 26-year-old man was arrested after a complaint brought police officers to the area of Gordon and Water streets.

Two SIU investigators have been assigned to the case. Anyone with information that may help them is being asked to call 1-800-787-8529 ext. 1988.