

The Canadian Press





Hunters are being reminded to exercise caution after a shotgun slug -- used in hunting large game -- was fired into a rural home about 10 kilometres northwest of Arthur.

Provincial police say the incident occurred Wednesday at a home on Sideroad 6 East near Kenilworth.

They say the slug was fired from east of the home, shattering glass, trim and wall before hitting a chair.

Investigators say no one was home at the time and no one was injured.

Police say the rural home is surrounded by fields and bush that are routinely hunted and they have not yet been able to identify a suspect.

OPP say hunters should be aware of their target and what is beyond to ensure they have a proper backstop before pulling the trigger.