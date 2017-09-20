

CTV Kitchener





Police say they plan to spend more time patrolling a dog park in Fergus in response to recent developments.

Wellington County OPP say they have received multiple reports of issues at the leash-free park, which is located on Glengarry Crescent.

Specifically, they say, people have reported finding “potentially biohazardous materials” near where cars park for the dog park.

Police say they want to hear from anyone who sees anything suspicious happening around the park.