A Guelph man is facing charges after winter weather allegedly helped a police officer catch him in the middle of a burglary.

Guelph police say an officer’s attention was attracted by footprints in the snow on a property on Huron Street around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The footprints led to a hole that had been cut in a fence, to a building inside the fence, and to a man who was allegedly taking metal piping out of the building.

A 47-year-old man has been charged with breaking and entering, possession of a prohibited weapon, breach of probation and other offences.