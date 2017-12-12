Featured
Footprints in snow lead police to in-progress break-in
Footprints are seen on a snowy street in Kitchener in this file photo from December 2016. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, December 12, 2017 10:38AM EST
A Guelph man is facing charges after winter weather allegedly helped a police officer catch him in the middle of a burglary.
Guelph police say an officer’s attention was attracted by footprints in the snow on a property on Huron Street around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The footprints led to a hole that had been cut in a fence, to a building inside the fence, and to a man who was allegedly taking metal piping out of the building.
A 47-year-old man has been charged with breaking and entering, possession of a prohibited weapon, breach of probation and other offences.