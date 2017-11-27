

CTV Kitchener





A 22-year-old man from Belwood has died in a head-on collision near Schomberg, west of Newmarket.

OPP say Joshua D’Archi was the driver of a van that collided with a dump truck late Monday morning.

According to police, emergency crews had to free D’Archi from his van before he was taken to hospital in an air ambulance.

The dump truck driver was also hurt, although their life was never in danger.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.