$1,000 worth of marijuana found in crashed truck: police
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, September 18, 2017 1:24PM EDT
A crash in Guelph’s north end allegedly led police to a sizable amount of marijuana.
The collision occurred around 2:30 p.m., on Woolwich Street near Riverside Park.
According to police, a pickup truck rear-ended a car as the car waited to make a left turn.
The driver of the truck, a 52-year-old Guelph man, was charged with careless driving. He was also charged with possessing marijuana for the purpose of trafficking it, after police allegedly found $1,000 worth of the drug in the truck.
The driver of the car was taken to hospital. Police say his injuries are not life-threatening.