A crash in Guelph’s north end allegedly led police to a sizable amount of marijuana.

The collision occurred around 2:30 p.m., on Woolwich Street near Riverside Park.

According to police, a pickup truck rear-ended a car as the car waited to make a left turn.

The driver of the truck, a 52-year-old Guelph man, was charged with careless driving. He was also charged with possessing marijuana for the purpose of trafficking it, after police allegedly found $1,000 worth of the drug in the truck.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital. Police say his injuries are not life-threatening.