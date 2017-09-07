

CTV Kitchener





Police say they used new technology to track down a man who drove away from a RIDE check after failing a breath test.

Brant County OPP say the man was pulled over Sept. 1 at the intersection of Cockshutt and Oxbow roads, just south of Brantford.

As the man drove away, police used a GPS tracker dart – something introduced to their arsenal earlier this year – to keep tabs on his car.

Via the dart, police tracked the car for 155 kilometres as it made its way along Highway 403, the QEW and Highway 407 – where they were able to stop it and arrest the driver.

A 34-year-old Brantford man is charged with impaired driving, dangerous driving, failing to provide a breath sample, four counts of mischief endangering life and two counts of forcible confinement.

The OPP introduced the GPS darts in May, saying they would reduce the number of potentially dangerous police chases involving their officers.