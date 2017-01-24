Featured
Funeral for Andrew Telegdi to take place Saturday
Andrew Telegdi stands before Question Period to speak in the House of Commons on Tuesday, November 27, 2007. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Fred Chartrand)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, January 24, 2017 5:02PM EST
A funeral will be held Saturday for Andrew Telegdi, the former Waterloo and Kitchener-Waterloo MP who died Monday.
The funeral will start at 2 p.m. at Knox Presbyterian Church on Erb Street West in Waterloo.
There will also be two periods of visitation Friday, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Erb & Good Family Funeral Home.
Telegdi was first elected to the House of Commons in 1993 and remained there until 2008. Before that, he was involved in municipal politics.
He was born in Hungary in 1946, and arrived in Canada with his parents as refugees.
