A funeral will be held Saturday for Andrew Telegdi, the former Waterloo and Kitchener-Waterloo MP who died Monday.

The funeral will start at 2 p.m. at Knox Presbyterian Church on Erb Street West in Waterloo.

There will also be two periods of visitation Friday, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Erb & Good Family Funeral Home.

Telegdi was first elected to the House of Commons in 1993 and remained there until 2008. Before that, he was involved in municipal politics.

He was born in Hungary in 1946, and arrived in Canada with his parents as refugees.