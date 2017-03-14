Featured
Fine, suspension for man who repeatedly shot fellow hunter
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, March 14, 2017 4:22PM EDT
Shooting a man in the head, chest and arm with pellets has led to a fine, a suspension and other consequences.
The case was heard in Owen Sound court last week. It relates to a hunting expedition that took place last October on Griffith Island, a private shooting and hunting club located on an island in Georgian Bay, north of the city.
Court heard that multiple people were hunting upland birds when one of them – someone from the Caledon area – shot pellets that hit another member of the hunting party.
The man was pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm without reasonable consideration for people or property.
He was fined $4,000, suspended from hunting for one year, and ordered to take a hunting education course before being allowed to hunt again.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Sister takes out ad to sell 'rude, inconsiderate, self-centred, nasty brother'
- Paramedic problems: A deeper look at the numbers in Brantford-Brant
- 9 things you may not realize about your green bin
- Teen dies in hospital following crash in Norfolk County
- Fine, suspension for man who repeatedly shot fellow hunter