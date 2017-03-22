

CTV Kitchener





Another cow in Perth County has tested positive for the rabies virus.

Officials with the Perth District Health Unit say they are not surprised by the test, as another cow on the same farm was found to have rabies last November.

Those cases both come from a farm in the Elma Ward area, south of Listowel.

Two rabid cows were found to the north, in the Wallace Ward area, in January, while a calf in the Milverton area tested positive for the disease in late 2015.

Rabies can be spread from animals to humans or to other animals via a bite, scratch or other form of contact.

Hundreds of animals in southern Ontario have been diagnosed with rabies since December 2015, when the outbreak was discovered. While most of the cases have centred around the Hamilton area, the virus has been found as far west as Huron County.

“People should take note of these recent rabies cases and ensure their dogs and cats, even barn cats, are up-to-date with their rabies vaccinations,” Dale Lyttle, a public health inspector in Perth County, said in a news release.

For anyone who is scratched or bitten by a wild animal, the health unit recommends washing the area of contact thoroughly with soap, seeking medical advice and giving them a call.