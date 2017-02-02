

An escaped pet potbellied pig in Brant County prompted a phone call to police.

OPP say they were notified of the pig’s disappearance late Monday morning.

Officers drove around the pig’s home – in the southern part of the county, south of Burford – and eventually spotted it.

Police say a “short foot chase” ensued, after which the pet was caught and returned to his family.