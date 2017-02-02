Featured
Escaped potbellied pig chased down by police officer
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, February 2, 2017 1:22PM EST
An escaped pet potbellied pig in Brant County prompted a phone call to police.
OPP say they were notified of the pig’s disappearance late Monday morning.
Officers drove around the pig’s home – in the southern part of the county, south of Burford – and eventually spotted it.
Police say a “short foot chase” ensued, after which the pet was caught and returned to his family.
