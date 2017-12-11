

CTV Kitchener





Police are asking the public for help figuring out how a dead cow came to be tied to a trailer.

Norfolk County OPP say the incident brought them to a property on 10th Concession Road in the North Walsingham area, south of Tillsonburg, last week.

They say it’s not clear who tied the cow to the trailer, which had already been on the property, or for what purpose.

The case is being investigated as an act of mischief.