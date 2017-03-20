

CTV Kitchener





An SUV drove away from the scene of a collision that sent three people to hospital, Waterloo Regional Police say.

The collision occurred around 8:30 p.m. Friday, at Homer Watson Boulevard and Doon Village Road.

Police say the SUV made a left turn into the path of a westbound car, causing the car to swerve into oncoming traffic.

The three people in the car were taken to hospital for medical attention. By Monday morning, all three were out of hospital.

Police say the 55-year-old Kitchener man driving the SUV was tracked down and is facing charges of dangerous driving and failing to remain at the scene of a collision.