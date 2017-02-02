Featured
Cyclist dies after being hit from behind by car
Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, February 2, 2017 7:06AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 2, 2017 12:31PM EST
A Kitchener man was killed Thursday morning when he was hit from behind by a car while cycling on King Street North in Waterloo.
It happened around 7 a.m., near Conestoga Mall.
According to Waterloo Regional Police, the 64-year-old cyclist was riding northbound when he was hit by a vehicle that was exiting onto King from Highway 85.
Paramedics found him unresponsive at the scene, with hip injuries and a broken leg.
He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.
Police say weather conditions were not a factor in the collision. The driver of the car was not injured.
Investigators have spoken to several people who witnessed the crash, and want to hear from anyone else who may have seen it.
King Street was closed through the morning but expected to reopen to traffic by early afternoon.
With reporting by Alexandra Pinto
