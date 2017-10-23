

CTV Kitchener





Charges are expected to be laid over a crash in Woodstock which left a man in critical condition.

A motorcycle and pickup truck collided on Oxford Road 4 around 9 p.m. Sunday.

According to Woodstock Police, the pickup truck – which was being driven by a 35-year-old man from Waterloo – made a left turn into the path of the motorcyclist.

The 51-year-old London man who had been driving the motorcycle was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.