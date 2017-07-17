

CTV Kitchener





A 10-year-old boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries Saturday after his bicycle was hit by a vehicle.

It happened around 6:30 p.m., at Albion and Palace streets north of the downtown core.

According to Brantford Police, the boy was hit as he tried to cross the road in the path of the oncoming vehicle.

He was taken away by ambulance was a serious head injury. Police say he is expected to survive.

Police say the driver of the vehicle will not be charged as they had the right of way.