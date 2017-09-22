

CTV Kitchener





One man is facing five charges in connection with a police investigation that brought officers to a Brant County business for several days this week.

Police first showed up at the business – which is located on Highway 2 near Falkland, west of Paris – on Tuesday. Officers were seen at the scene again on Wednesday and yet again on Thursday.

Brant County OPP announced Friday that they had found five stolen vehicles on the property.

As a result, a 50-year-old Brant County man is charged with five counts of possession of stolen property.