Charges laid in connection with police search near Paris
An OPP investigation brought police officers to this property on Highway 2 near Falkland on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. (Emma Dillabough / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, September 22, 2017 6:02PM EDT
One man is facing five charges in connection with a police investigation that brought officers to a Brant County business for several days this week.
Police first showed up at the business – which is located on Highway 2 near Falkland, west of Paris – on Tuesday. Officers were seen at the scene again on Wednesday and yet again on Thursday.
Brant County OPP announced Friday that they had found five stolen vehicles on the property.
As a result, a 50-year-old Brant County man is charged with five counts of possession of stolen property.