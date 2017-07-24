Featured
Calves, lamb killed by coyotes in Grey County
A coyote is seen in this file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 24, 2017 10:48AM EDT
An Ontario municipality is concerned about a jump in livestock kills by coyotes.
In June alone in Southgate, there were four calves and one lamb killed by coyotes for a total value of $4,500.
Dave Milliner, who is Southgate's CAO, says that's unusually high.
Coun. Dale Pallister says the coyotes are getting extremely bold and he warns residents to take extra caution with small children.
It is also being suggested that farmers bring animals close to buildings when they are calving or lambing.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.