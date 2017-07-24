

The Canadian Press





An Ontario municipality is concerned about a jump in livestock kills by coyotes.

In June alone in Southgate, there were four calves and one lamb killed by coyotes for a total value of $4,500.

Dave Milliner, who is Southgate's CAO, says that's unusually high.

Coun. Dale Pallister says the coyotes are getting extremely bold and he warns residents to take extra caution with small children.

It is also being suggested that farmers bring animals close to buildings when they are calving or lambing.