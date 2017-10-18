

CTV Kitchener





Two people armed with a knife and a gun were able to get into a home in Brantford, police say.

The home invasion occurred around 11:20 p.m. Oct. 2 at a home on Shalfleet Boulevard, near West Street and Fairview Drive.

According to police, the male intruders threw the 18-year-old man inside the home to the ground and demanded that he give them money.

The pair left empty-handed and met up with a third person outside.

All three are described as being white males in their late teens. One is said to be skinny with dark hair, a dark beard and possibly a mustache, while a second reportedly had a trimmed beard.