BlackBerry reaches deal to end patent fight with smartphone manufacturer
BlackBerry's headquarters in Waterloo, Ont. is shown on Wednesday, June 22 , 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, October 12, 2017 11:56AM EDT
BlackBerry Ltd. has reached a settlement in a patent dispute with smartphone maker Blu Products.
The two companies say they have signed a patent license agreement and ended their legal fight.
Under the deal, Blu will make on-going payments to BlackBerry.
Additional terms of the agreement were confidential, the companies said.
BlackBerry holds a portfolio of approximately 40,000 patents and applications covering a wide array of technologies.
The company says the deal will allow it to focus on further licensing opportunities in the mobile communications market.