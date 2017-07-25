

CTV Kitchener





One man was able to get away after robbing a bank in Milverton Tuesday afternoon.

The CIBC branch at the corner of Mill and Main streets was robbed around 1:30 p.m.

Perth County OPP say a man with a weapon was able to steal money from the bank.

Many police officers, including police dogs, were sent to Milverton in an unsuccessful attempt to locate the man.

Police describe the robber as a six-foot-tall, thin white man. They say he was wearing a grey zippered sweater with an image of an eagle on its back, as well as long green shorts and a Budweiser baseball cap.

In the aftermath of the robbery, police blocked off the intersection of Mill and Main. Officers were seen walking around the area with their guns drawn.