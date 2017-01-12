Featured
Ayr man wins $500,000 lottery jackpot
Marek Strzelbicki won $500,000 in the Jan. 6, 2017, Lotto Max draw. (Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp.)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, January 12, 2017 10:50AM EST
When Marek Strzelbicki first saw the words ‘big winner’ after scanning his lottery ticket, he couldn’t believe what he was seeing.
Even after a second check revealed that he had won $500,000, Strzelbicki wasn’t convinced – so he took the ticket home and checked the numbers for himself.
Finally, he returned to the store with the ticket in hand and a smile on his face.
“My wife is overseas … but when she returns, I will be doing something special to share the good news,” Strzelbicki said in a press release.
The Ayr man says his plans for his winnings could include a trip to Hawaii and a new motorcycle.
Strzelbicki bought his ticket at the Foodland store in Ayr. He won his prize via the Jan. 6 Lotto Max draw.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
Kitchener Weather Change city
2 °COvercast
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most popular stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10