When Marek Strzelbicki first saw the words ‘big winner’ after scanning his lottery ticket, he couldn’t believe what he was seeing.

Even after a second check revealed that he had won $500,000, Strzelbicki wasn’t convinced – so he took the ticket home and checked the numbers for himself.

Finally, he returned to the store with the ticket in hand and a smile on his face.

“My wife is overseas … but when she returns, I will be doing something special to share the good news,” Strzelbicki said in a press release.

The Ayr man says his plans for his winnings could include a trip to Hawaii and a new motorcycle.

Strzelbicki bought his ticket at the Foodland store in Ayr. He won his prize via the Jan. 6 Lotto Max draw.