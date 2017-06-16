

CTV Kitchener





A Stratford resident has been arrested in connection with a series of tree thefts.

Stratford Police say the 42 year old is also accused of stealing landscaping supplies.

A total of 13 trees had been reported stolen in the city over the past few weeks. In general, the thief seemed to be targeting rare, expensive or unusual trees.

Some of the trees were found within days – having apparently been sold to a Stratford resident who didn’t realize they had been stolen – and returned to their owners.

Police say their investigation also helped them find some stolen patio furniture.

The investigation is continuing.