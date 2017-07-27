

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Investigators looking into the death of Christopher Deweese say he was not killed on the North Dumfries farm where his body was found earlier this month.

Deweese’s body was discovered July 12 in a farmer’s field near Old Beverly and Village roads.

Police consider his death to be suspicious.

One arrest has been made in connection with the case. Desiree McNeill, a 29-year-old Cambridge woman, appeared in Kitchener court Thursday morning.

She is charged with committing an indignity to a dead body.

Her lawyer, Ryan Heighton, said Thursday that he had little information about the allegation.

“This certainly came as a surprise, I think, to everybody involved,” he said in an interview.

McNeill was already before the courts on unrelated charges of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, Heighton said. A judgement in that case is expected next week.

Deweese’s cause of death has not been established. Police say they are waiting on the results of post-mortem examinations. His death remains the subject of an active investigation.

With reporting by Max Wark