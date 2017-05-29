Featured
Air ambulance called in after motorcycle and combine collide
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, May 29, 2017 5:20PM EDT
A 26-year-old man was seriously hurt when his motorcycle collided with a farm combine in Norfolk County.
The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, on Lakeshore Road, east of Port Burwell.
The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital, and then airlifted to London for further treatment. The driver of the combine was not hurt.
Police say they expect to lay charges.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- 'A battle's finally won': Indefinite prison sentence for Justin Primmer
- Cambridge mom gives birth to son on bedroom floor
- Man found guilty of having $10,000 worth of cocaine could walk free
- Air ambulance called in after motorcycle and combine collide
- New minimum wage increase to be announced Tuesday