

CTV Kitchener





A 26-year-old man was seriously hurt when his motorcycle collided with a farm combine in Norfolk County.

The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, on Lakeshore Road, east of Port Burwell.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital, and then airlifted to London for further treatment. The driver of the combine was not hurt.

Police say they expect to lay charges.