

CTV Kitchener





A Kincardine man is facing charges after police seized drugs and other items from a property along Highway 21.

Huron County OPP say a search warrant was executed at the property on Wednesday.

They say cocaine, marijuana and hashish with a combined value of $60,940 were seized, along with prohibited weapons, cash and items related to drug trafficking.

A 60-year-old man is facing charges of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, and various weapon-related offences.