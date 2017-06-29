Featured
$61,000 drug bust reported in Kincardine
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, June 29, 2017 11:51AM EDT
A Kincardine man is facing charges after police seized drugs and other items from a property along Highway 21.
Huron County OPP say a search warrant was executed at the property on Wednesday.
They say cocaine, marijuana and hashish with a combined value of $60,940 were seized, along with prohibited weapons, cash and items related to drug trafficking.
A 60-year-old man is facing charges of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, and various weapon-related offences.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.