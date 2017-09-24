Featured
2-vehicle collision sends woman to Stratford hospital
The collision happened around 1 p.m. on Perth Road 101 and Highway 7 and 8.
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, September 24, 2017 2:26PM EDT
An elderly woman was transported to a Stratford-area hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Perth County.
The collision happened around 1 p.m. on Perth Road 101 and Highway 7 and 8.
Multiple crews, including fire detachments, responded to the scene of the crash.
The woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Ontario Provincial Police said charges are pending.