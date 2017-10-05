

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Two people were killed when their car crashed into a transport truck as they were being chased by police.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has been called in to investigate the circumstances around the collision, which occurred at 9:55 a.m. Thursday near the community of Freelton, south of Highway 401.

The SIU investigates cases in which somebody is killed or seriously injured during an interaction with police.

Waterloo Regional Police say their involvement in the case began around 9:30 a.m., when officers responded to a possible abduction and assault in Cambridge.

Police say they located the vehicle, which had a male driver and a female passenger, and attempted to stop it.

The driver allegedly ignored the attempts to stop the vehicle, at which point a chase was initiated.

The chase went outside Waterloo Region and into Hamilton, where the car crashed into an oncoming transport truck on Highway 6.

Both occupants of the car were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not been made public. The truck driver was not hurt.

The highway remained closed between Freelton Road and Concession Road 10 for much of the day as both the SIU and the OPP investigated.