

CTV Kitchener





Damage is expected to top $350,000 following a house fire in Brantford.

Firefighters were called to the home on Campbell Street, northeast of the downtown core, shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday.

They arrived to find the house engulfed in flames. In the end, the building was destroyed.

A family of four had been sleeping inside. One person heard the fire alarm and alerted the others to the danger. All four people were able to escape safely.

Fire crews on scene of a working house fire on Campbell st. please avoid the area pic.twitter.com/QG4FFilZdW — Brantford Fire (@BrantfordFire) September 20, 2017

The fire also spread to a second house, which received approximately $15,000 worth of damage. Its residents were not expected to be allowed back home Wednesday. Fire officials say the fire, which appears to have started at the back of the home, is not considered suspicious.