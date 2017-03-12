

CTV Kitchener





An 18-year-old man from Norfolk County was airlifted to a Hamilton-area hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after police say he lost control of his vehicle on Sunday morning.

Police said the single-vehicle collision happened shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday, on Concession 12 in Townsend in Norfolk County.

According to police, the grey Volkswagen lost control and drove into the ditch, continuing through a farmer’s field and colliding with several trees.

Concession 12 was closed between Cockshutt Road and Blueline Road for several hours as crews continued to investigate.

Speed is being considered a contributing factor in the collision.