18-year-old airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after single-vehicle crash
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, March 12, 2017 1:31PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 12, 2017 7:14PM EDT
An 18-year-old man from Norfolk County was airlifted to a Hamilton-area hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after police say he lost control of his vehicle on Sunday morning.
Police said the single-vehicle collision happened shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday, on Concession 12 in Townsend in Norfolk County.
According to police, the grey Volkswagen lost control and drove into the ditch, continuing through a farmer’s field and colliding with several trees.
Concession 12 was closed between Cockshutt Road and Blueline Road for several hours as crews continued to investigate.
Speed is being considered a contributing factor in the collision.
